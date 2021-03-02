 Skip to main content

AutoZone: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.50% over the past year to $14.93, which beat the estimate of $12.84.

Revenue of $2,911,000,000 higher by 15.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,760,000,000.

Guidance

AutoZone hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/820/40127

Price Action

52-week high: $1297.82

52-week low: $684.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.20%

Company Profile

AutoZone is the premier seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in the United States. The company derives an increasing proportion of its sales from domestic commercial customers, roughly three quarters in fiscal 2020, and has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone had 6,549 stores in the U.S. (5,885), Mexico (621), and Brazil (43) as of the end of fiscal 2020.

 

