Recap: Kohl's Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.56% year over year to $2.22, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $6,141,000,000 declined by 10.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,860,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.45 and $2.95.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kohls.com%2F&eventid=2948489&sessionid=1&key=A26D6297A445BD53A081BA77F4B0F06A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $58.38

52-week low: $10.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 100.03%

Company Overview

Kohl's operates 1,162 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates an e-commerce site (kohls.com) and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 28% of its 2019 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.