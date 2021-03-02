 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Kohl's Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.56% year over year to $2.22, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $6,141,000,000 declined by 10.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,860,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.45 and $2.95.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kohls.com%2F&eventid=2948489&sessionid=1&key=A26D6297A445BD53A081BA77F4B0F06A&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $58.38

52-week low: $10.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 100.03%

Company Overview

Kohl's operates 1,162 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates an e-commerce site (kohls.com) and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 28% of its 2019 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

 

Related Articles (KSS)

Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2021
Why It's A Great Time To Be A Value Investor
This Week's Stars Are Zoom, Target And Costco
Preview: Kohl's Earnings
Earnings Season Continues This Week With Reports From Zoom, Target, Costco
Monday's Market Minute: Market Movers To Start March
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com