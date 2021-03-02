Recap: Kohl's Q4 Earnings
Shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 11.56% year over year to $2.22, which beat the estimate of $1.01.
Revenue of $6,141,000,000 declined by 10.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,860,000,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.45 and $2.95.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 02, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kohls.com%2F&eventid=2948489&sessionid=1&key=A26D6297A445BD53A081BA77F4B0F06A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
52-week high: $58.38
52-week low: $10.89
Price action over last quarter: Up 100.03%
Company Overview
Kohl's operates 1,162 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates an e-commerce site (kohls.com) and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 28% of its 2019 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.
