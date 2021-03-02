 Skip to main content

Recap: Kontoor Brands Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.80% over the past year to $1.23, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $660,865,000 up by 1.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $644,970,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.50 and $3.60.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ktb/mediaframe/42022/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $47.14

Company's 52-week low was at $12.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.71%

Company Description

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities, and distribute the products through both brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers.

 

