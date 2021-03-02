Eagle Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.96, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $49,916,000 higher by 3.44% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $53,160,000.

Looking Ahead

Eagle Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eagleus.com%2F&eventid=2948350&sessionid=1&key=FADF6436D713CB9900C5B7F29B1ACA6A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $56.16

52-week low: $33.80

Price action over last quarter: down 9.40%

Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes injectable products in the areas of critical care, orphan diseases, and oncology. Its product portfolio consists of four approved products: Argatroban, Ryanodex, Belrapzo, and Bendeka. The company currently has multiple product candidates in advanced stages of development, and under review for approval by the Food and Drug Administration.