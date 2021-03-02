 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Itamar Medical Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 400.00% over the past year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $12,772,000 rose by 30.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,300,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $52,000,000 and $53,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s5e4jez2

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.00

Company's 52-week low was at $7.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.99%

Company Description

Itamar Medical Ltd engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis of cardiological conditions and sleeps breathing disorders. It offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities. It provides WatchPAT device, a mobile device for convenient home use in the diagnoses of sleep breathing disorders; and EndoPAT device that diagnoses endothelial dysfunction. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and Canada.

 

Related Articles (ITMR)

Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2021
Itamar Medical Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com