5 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $27.42 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 2.2% to $190.20 in after-hours trading.

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter. The EV maker also announced a month-over-month drop in deliveries for February. Nio shares fell 4.1% to $47.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) to have earned $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.73 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.8% to $14.71 in after-hours trading.

