Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.33 million.

• AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.98 million.

• Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.75 million.

• Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $212.81 million.

• CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $447.60 million.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $193.06 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $53.16 million.

• Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $162.97 million.

• GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Hemisphere Media Gr (NASDAQ:HMTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $43.50 million.

• Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.

• Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.40 million.

• Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $100.34 million.

• Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $278.80 million.

• TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $21.89 million.

• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $15.39 million.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $46.58 million.

• Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $296.51 million.

• Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.93 million.

• MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $27.48 billion.

• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $38.00 thousand.

• AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.84 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $644.97 million.

• Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $935.02 million.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $91.63 million.

• Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $350.60 million.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.78 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $11.13 million.

• Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $340.15 million.

• B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $531.12 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $787.89 million.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $19.39 million.

• Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $361.81 million.

• TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $6.04 million.

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $58.14 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $290.53 million.

• Box (NYSE:BOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $196.54 million.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $905.19 million.

• FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.65 per share on revenue of $82.82 million.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $129.51 million.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $93.94 million.

• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.72 billion.

• Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $8.81 million.

• Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $12.83 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $89.02 million.

• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $159.56 million.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $23.44 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $18.10 million.

• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $380.23 million.