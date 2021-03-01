Travere Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 31.43% over the past year to ($0.48), which missed the estimate of ($0.47).

Revenue of $50,983,000 higher by 9.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $51,660,000.

Outlook

Travere Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Travere Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fa8unc88

Price Action

52-week high: $33.09

Company's 52-week low was at $22.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.13%

Company Overview

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for people living with rare diseases.