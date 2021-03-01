Travere Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 31.43% over the past year to ($0.48), which missed the estimate of ($0.47).
Revenue of $50,983,000 higher by 9.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $51,660,000.
Outlook
Travere Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Travere Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 01, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fa8unc88
Price Action
52-week high: $33.09
Company's 52-week low was at $22.44
Price action over last quarter: Up 32.13%
Company Overview
Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for people living with rare diseases.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings