Arcturus Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 64.47% over the past year to ($1.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.88).

Revenue of $2,238,000 declined by 24.60% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,360,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arcturus Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143486

Price Action

52-week high: $129.71

Company's 52-week low was at $8.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.13%

Company Description

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in the segment of research and development of medical applications for nucleic acid-focused technology. The product pipeline of the company includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, and LUNAR-2020.