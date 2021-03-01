Hanger: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.00% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $277,340,000 decreased by 7.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $261,060,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,145,000,000 and $1,175,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $25.00

52-week low: $11.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.13%

Company Overview

Hanger Inc is a provider of products and services that assist in enhancing or restoring the physical capabilities of patients with disabilities or injuries. It operates through two segments namely Patient Care and Products and Services. Patient Care segment is primarily comprised of Hanger Clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices. Products & Services segment is comprised of distribution and therapeutic solutions to businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Patient Care segment.