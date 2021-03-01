Recap: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.07% over the past year to ($0.34), which beat the estimate of ($0.40).

Revenue of $5,150,000 up by 54.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Xenon Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xocwzofr

Technicals

52-week high: $20.73

52-week low: $7.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 63.35%

Company Overview

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including the rare central nervous system, or CNS, conditions. The product candidates of the group include XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN496 for Epilepsy, XEN007 for Orphan neurological and Nav1.7 oral inhibitors for Pain. Geographically the activities are carried out through Canada.