Helios Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.11% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $151,618,000 up by 20.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $139,840,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.75 and $3.10.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $675,000,000 and $705,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $67.79

Company's 52-week low was at $29.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.95%

Company Description

Helios Technologies Inc is a United States-based industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company's products for the hydraulics markets comprise screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions. The company serves the electronics market through two subsidiaries: Enovation Controls and High Country Tek. Enovation Controls' products comprise electronic control, display and instrumentation solutions. High Country Tek supplies electronic controller products for the fluid power industry. Sun Hydraulics generates about half of its sales from the American domestic market.