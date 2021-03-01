Recap: Viela Bio Q4 Earnings

Shares of Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.17% year over year to ($0.60), which beat the estimate of ($0.70).

Revenue of $9,336,000 declined by 68.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,550,000.

Outlook

Viela Bio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $70.66

Company's 52-week low was at $25.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.07%

Company Overview

Viela Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing and commercializing transformative treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases. Its product inebilizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody, designed to target CD19, a molecule expressed on the surface of a broad range of immune system B cells.