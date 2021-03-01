Recap: OraSure Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 50.00% over the past year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $62,855,000 higher by 26.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $57,290,000.

Looking Ahead

OraSure Sees Q1 Net Sales $55M-$60M

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/95z6s52d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.75

Company's 52-week low was at $5.23

Price action over last quarter: down 13.77%

Company Description

OraSure Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of oral fluid diagnostic and collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its reportable segments are OSUR and DNAG. The OSUR business, consists of the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices, DNAG segment manufacture and sell kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics markets. It generates a majority of its revenue from the OSUR business segment.