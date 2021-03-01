Recap: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 63.16% over the past year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $5,581,000 rose by 1900.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,110,000.

Looking Ahead

Inovio Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2021/40128

Price Action

52-week high: $33.79

52-week low: $3.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.26%

Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based biotechnology company that develops active DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to treat and prevent cancers and infectious diseases. The company is engaged in gene therapy, where its immunotherapy platform consists of DNA-based immunotherapy and electroporation delivery technologies.