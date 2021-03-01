 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For TravelCenters Of America

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:

During Q4, TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) brought in sales totaling $1.29 billion. However, earnings decreased 102.53%, resulting in a loss of $447.00 thousand. TravelCenters Of America reached earnings of $17.70 million and sales of $1.27 billion in Q3.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in TravelCenters Of America's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, TravelCenters Of America posted an ROCE of -0.0%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In TravelCenters Of America's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

TravelCenters Of America reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.28/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.26/share.

 

Related Articles (TA)

72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Reflecting Strong Trucking Market, TA Sold Huge Amounts Of Diesel In Q4 2020
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A Look Into TravelCenters Of America Inc's Price Over Earnings
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com