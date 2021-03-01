A Preview Of Horizon Tech Finance's Earnings

On Tuesday, March 02, Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Horizon Tech Finance is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Horizon Tech Finance EPS is expected to be around $0.28, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $11.13 million. Horizon Tech Finance reported a per-share profit of $0.43 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $12.97 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 34.88%. Sales would be down 14.22% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Horizon Tech Finance's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.29 0.33 0.31 EPS Actual 0.34 0.40 0.26 0.43 Revenue Estimate 11.81 M 10.77 M 11.46 M 10.14 M Revenue Actual 12.33 M 13.52 M 10.11 M 12.97 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Tech Finance were trading at $14.76 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Horizon Tech Finance is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.