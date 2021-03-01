Kopin's Earnings: A Preview

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 02. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Kopin analysts modeled for a loss of $0.01 per share on sales of $9.33 million. In the same quarter last year, Kopin reported EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $8.73 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 88.89%. Revenue would be up 6.92% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.05 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.01 -0.04 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 8.20 M 6.43 M 6.51 M 8.01 M Revenue Actual 9.51 M 8.81 M 7.88 M 8.73 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Kopin were trading at $8.36 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2509.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kopin is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.