Exterran Earnings Preview

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 02. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Exterran's loss per share to be near $0.39 on sales of $162.97 million. Exterran EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.45. Sales were $272.69 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 13.33%. Revenue would have fallen 40.24% from the same quarter last year. Exterran's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.91 -0.31 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.48 -0.62 -0.52 -0.45 Revenue Estimate 194.32 M 186.10 M 197.27 M 262.80 M Revenue Actual 169.51 M 171.62 M 210.36 M 272.69 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Exterran were trading at $5.49 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Exterran is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.