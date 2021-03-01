Earnings Outlook For Neuronetics

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 02. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Neuronetics's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Neuronetics will report a loss of $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.40 million. Neuronetics reported a loss of $0.41 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $17.36 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 41.46%. Sales would be down 17.05% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.51 -0.50 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.41 -0.68 -0.41 Revenue Estimate 11.56 M 8.20 M 13.01 M 16.94 M Revenue Actual 12.45 M 9.74 M 11.48 M 17.36 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Neuronetics were trading at $15.53 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 564.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Neuronetics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.