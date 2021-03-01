A Preview Of Darling Ingredients's Earnings

On Tuesday, March 02, Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Darling Ingredients modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.41 on revenue of $905.19 million. In the same quarter last year, Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.92 on revenue of $859.43 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 55.43%. Sales would be up 5.32% from the year-ago period. Darling Ingredients's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.31 0.40 0.22 EPS Actual 0.61 0.39 0.51 0.92 Revenue Estimate 854.45 M 840.05 M 852.21 M 870.31 M Revenue Actual 850.57 M 848.67 M 852.84 M 859.43 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 151.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Darling Ingredients is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.