Atlantica Sustainable: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4800.00% year over year to ($0.47), which missed the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $244,526,000 higher by 14.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $234,090,000.

Outlook

Atlantica Sustainable hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eqdp4mig

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $48.49

52-week low: $17.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.38%

Company Description

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets. It is focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil, and Uruguay) and EMEA (Spain, Algeria and South Africa). The company's segments include North America, South America and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The renewable energy sector includes the company's activities related to the production electricity from solar power and wind plants. Atlantica derives most of its revenues from EMEA, followed by South America and North America.