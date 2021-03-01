 Skip to main content

Cardlytics Beats Q4 Revenue Estimates, Issues Cautious FY21 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLXreported the fourth quarter of FY20  a revenue decline of 3.2% year-on-year to $67.1 million, beating analyst estimates of $60.89 million. 

  • Average FI MAUs (FI monthly active users) rose 22.6% to 163.6 million. ARPU (average revenue per user) declined 21.2% to $0.41.
  • Billings reduced 6.9% to $94 million, and contribution declined 4.4% to $29.7 million.
  • EBITDA declined 35% to $4.5 million. Net loss per share amounted to $0.05, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 loss.
  • The company lost $7.6 million in operating cash flow.
  • Closing cash and cash equivalents were $293.22 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • The revenue outlook for the first quarter of FY21 lies between $47-53 million, close to the analyst estimate of $50.07 million. Billing estimates fall between $67-75 million. Contribution expectations lie between $20-24 million.
  • Additionally, Cardlytics acquired cash-back offers platform Dosh for $275M in a cash and stock deal.
  • Price action: CDLX stock closed lower by 0.33% at $132.43 on Friday.

