Hilton Grand Vacations: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) rose 6.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.87% over the past year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $212,000,000 decreased by 54.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $244,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Hilton Grand Vacations hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hilton Grand Vacations hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hgv.com%2F&eventid=2983554&sessionid=1&key=700620D6DA8D087979DB3A9608850279®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $41.15

52-week low: $8.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 103.39%

Company Overview

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOI), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The company operates its business through two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The company has more than 40 resorts such as the Hawaiian Islands, New York City, Orlando, and Las Vegas. Its Hilton grand vacations club has around 250,000 members, who have the flexibility to exchange their VOIs for stays at any Hilton grand vacations resort. Hilton derives most of the revenue from fee-for-service agreements, retail and spa outlets and through many other sources.