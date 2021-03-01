 Skip to main content

HNI: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) traded flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 41.07% year over year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $562,139,000 decreased by 8.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $572,830,000.

Guidance

HNI hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HNI hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hnicorp.com%2F&eventid=2952654&sessionid=1&key=4A56B7D5442A8C604C8A2729B6FEC7DE&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $41.80

52-week low: $16.61

Price action over last quarter: down 2.49%

Company Overview

HNI Corp is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The company generates the bulk of its revenue from its office furniture segment, which consists of products such as panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products. These products are sold primarily through a national system of dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributors but also directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. The hearth segment consists of products including gas-, wood-, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan.

 

