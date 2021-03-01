Perrigo: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.26% over the past year to $0.93, which missed the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $1,290,000,000 declined by 2.49% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,320,000,000.

Guidance

Perrigo sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $2.50-$2.70.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1059/40062

Price Action

52-week high: $62.25

Company's 52-week low was at $38.20

Price action over last quarter: down 10.73%

Company Profile

Perrigo is the leading provider of over-the-counter generic drugs with over 100 global locations. The company was formed in 1887 as a packager of home remedies and has grown with the migration of prescriptions switching to OTC and later with strategic acquisitions. The company has a portfolio of more than 3,000 product formulations and 14,000 stock-keeping units. Most of its manufacturing and customer base reside in North America. With the most recent management change, the company announced a narrower focus on consumer wellness in conjunction with the divestiture of animal health, acquisition of Ranir Global Holdings, and plans to sell or spin off the prescription business.