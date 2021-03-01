Recap: Astec Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $238,900,000 decreased by 15.65% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $271,120,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Astec Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://astecindustries.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts/conference-calls.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $70.09

52-week low: $25.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.08%

Company Overview

Astec Industries Inc designs and manufactures equipment and components used primarily in road construction and other development activities. Its products are used through the entire process of building roads, from mining and crushing materials to creating the road surface. The company manufactures a line of plants, pavers, vehicles, and machines to mix and transform materials into construction components. Astec has three operating segments: infrastructure (the largest in terms of revenue), aggregate and mining, and energy. The company serves the energy market by supplying drilling rigs, storage equipment, heaters, and other products. Heavy processing equipment, services, and spare parts support customers and generate recurring revenue. The majority of sales derives from the United States.