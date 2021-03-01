 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Endeavour Silver Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) moved higher by 7.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $61,200,000 rose by 76.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Endeavour Silver hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.edrsilver.com/English/investor-info/events/event-details/2021/2020-Q4-Financial-Results-Conference-Call--Vancouver/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $6.91

52-week low: $0.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.20%

Company Description

Endeavour Silver Corp is a precious metal mining company. The company is primarily engaged in silver mining and owns three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Its other business activities include acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The company is organized into four operating mining segments, Guanacevi, Bolanitos, El Cubo, and El Compas, which are located in Mexico as well as Exploration and Corporate segments. Its Exploration segment consists of projects in the exploration and evaluation phases in Mexico and Chile.

 

Related Articles (EXK)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
Preview: Endeavour Silver's Earnings
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
102 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com