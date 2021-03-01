 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gentherm: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 78.46% over the past year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $288,884,000 rose by 25.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $257,290,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,050,000,000 and $1,130,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142904

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $75.00

Company's 52-week low was at $27.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.93%

Company Profile

Gentherm Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. The business activities of the group are functioned through the Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive reporting segment is comprised of the results from global automotive businesses and individual convenience products. It offers automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and other automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. Gentherm derives most of its revenue from the Automotive segment.

 

Related Articles (THRM)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
Earnings Preview for Gentherm
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com