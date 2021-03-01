Gentherm: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 78.46% over the past year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $288,884,000 rose by 25.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $257,290,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,050,000,000 and $1,130,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142904

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $75.00

Company's 52-week low was at $27.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.93%

Company Profile

Gentherm Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. The business activities of the group are functioned through the Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive reporting segment is comprised of the results from global automotive businesses and individual convenience products. It offers automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and other automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. Gentherm derives most of its revenue from the Automotive segment.