 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Core-Mark Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 26.67% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $4,252,000,000 higher by 2.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,160,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.90 and $2.06.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $17,200,000,000 and $17,500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.core-mark.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Fcore-mark-fourth-quarter-2020-investor-call&eventid=2947462&sessionid=1&key=8FB6A0D4BF84EA2ABAB88D2E696FA5BF&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.33

52-week low: $20.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.66%

Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America, providing sales, marketing, distribution, and logistics services to customers across the United States and Canada. The company offers customers a wide range of branded and private label products including cigarettes, food, candy, health and beauty products, and beverages. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (CORE)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
Preview: Core-Mark Holding Co's Earnings
Why Core-Mark Holding Co's Stock is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com