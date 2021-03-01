7 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $995.70 million before the opening bell. Dentsply Sirona shares rose 0.3% to $53.25 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: XRAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $995.70 million before the opening bell. Dentsply Sirona shares rose 0.3% to $53.25 in after-hours trading. Rocket Lab USA Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with Vector Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VACQ), the Wall Street Journal reported. Vector Acquisition shares gained 1.2% to $10.37 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: VACQ), the Wall Street Journal reported. Vector Acquisition shares gained 1.2% to $10.37 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $811.77 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zoom shares rose 0.7% to $376.15 in after-hours trading.

