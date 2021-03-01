7 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $995.70 million before the opening bell. Dentsply Sirona shares rose 0.3% to $53.25 in after-hours trading.
- Rocket Lab USA Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with Vector Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VACQ), the Wall Street Journal reported. Vector Acquisition shares gained 1.2% to $10.37 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $811.77 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zoom shares rose 0.7% to $376.15 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) sold its 7.7% stake in Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) for over $1 billion, the Times reported. AstraZeneca shares gained 0.1% to $48.39 in after-hours trading, while Moderna shares fell 1% to $153.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. Perrigo shares fell 1.3% to $39.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) to post a quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $993.96 million after the closing bell. Nio shares fell 2.2% to close at $45.78 on Friday.
