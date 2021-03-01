 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 3:51am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $20.71 million.

• Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $234.09 million.

• Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.89 million.

• Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.

• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $133.44 million.

• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $38.33 million.

• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion.

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $572.83 million.

• Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $927.67 million.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.97 per share on revenue of $28.23 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $244.34 million.

• Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $271.12 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $70.06 million.

• The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $694.89 million.

• NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Superior Group (NASDAQ:SGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $132.11 million.

• Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $995.70 million.

• Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $147.05 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.44 million.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.24 per share on revenue of $71.94 million.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $257.29 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $19.12 million.

• Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $649.40 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $150.22 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $175.40 million.

• Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $139.84 million.

• Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $49.00 million.

• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $265.57 million.

• CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $43.95 million.

• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.11 million.

• Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $175.82 million.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $347.92 million.

• Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $38.72 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $146.29 million.

• Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $509.18 million.

• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $92.76 million.

• Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $59.55 million.

• Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $13.33 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $57.29 million.

• SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $146.11 million.

• Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $708.62 million.

• Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 million.

• C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.28 million.

• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $73.55 million.

• Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $121.59 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.36 million.

• Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $11.64 million.

• StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.85 million.

• ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $7.99 million.

• Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $168.47 million.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $100.81 million.

• Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $261.06 million.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $12.95 million.

• MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $993.96 million.

• NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $34.65 million.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $43.28 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $21.34 million.

• SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $51.66 million.

• Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $266.29 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $811.77 million.

 

