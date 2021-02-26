FS Investment's Earnings Outlook

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, March 01. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.6 and sales around $150.22 million. In the same quarter last year, FS Investment announced EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $186.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 185.71%. Revenue would have fallen 19.24% from the same quarter last year. FS Investment's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.62 0.21 0.19 EPS Actual 0.63 0.62 0.19 0.21 Revenue Estimate 146.86 M 156.15 M 187.97 M 193.65 M Revenue Actual 147.00 M 150.00 M 179.00 M 186.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of FS Investment were trading at $19.16 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FS Investment is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.