Earnings Outlook For Fomento Economico

On Monday, March 01, Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Fomento Economico EPS is expected to be around $0.62, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $6.55 billion. In the same quarter last year, Fomento Economico reported EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $7.01 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 244.44%. Sales would have fallen 6.58% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.59 0.47 1.16 EPS Actual 0.41 -1.42 0.03 0.18 Revenue Estimate 5.47 B 5.43 B 5.24 B 7.29 B Revenue Actual 5.73 B 4.91 B 6.11 B 7.01 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Economico were trading at $68.23 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fomento Economico is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.