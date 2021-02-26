Ameresco Earnings Preview

On Monday, March 01, Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Ameresco is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Ameresco earnings will be near $0.29 per share on sales of $265.57 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Ameresco announced EPS of $0.46 on revenue of $306.61 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 36.96% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 13.39% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.06 0.07 0.39 EPS Actual 0.38 0.19 0.15 0.46 Revenue Estimate 247.12 M 195.85 M 173.74 M 291.84 M Revenue Actual 282.51 M 223.04 M 212.41 M 306.61 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 146.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ameresco is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.