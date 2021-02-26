Athenex's Earnings Outlook

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, March 01. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Sell-side analysts are expecting Athenex's loss per share to be near $0.44 on sales of $20.71 million. In the same quarter last year, Athenex announced EPS of $0.28 on revenue of $34.36 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 57.14%. Revenue would have fallen 39.73% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.36 -0.17 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.41 -0.24 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 23.11 M 25.46 M 32.86 M 25.77 M Revenue Actual 35.48 M 40.17 M 46.94 M 34.36 M

Shares of Athenex were trading at $11.87 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Athenex is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.