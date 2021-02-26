Earnings Outlook For Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, March 01. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Dentsply Sirona will report earnings of $0.64 per share on revenue of $995.70 million. Dentsply Sirona earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.73 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.11 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 12.33%. Sales would be down 10.46% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 -0.02 0.38 0.75 EPS Actual 0.67 -0.18 0.43 0.73 Revenue Estimate 828.87 M 492.55 M 867.83 M 1.09 B Revenue Actual 894.80 M 490.60 M 874.30 M 1.11 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Dentsply Sirona were trading at $52.43 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dentsply Sirona is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.