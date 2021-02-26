ROCE Insights For Perdoceo Education

Looking at Q4, Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) earned $36.19 million, a 12.83% increase from the preceding quarter. Perdoceo Education also posted a total of $171.16 million in sales, a 1.2% increase since Q3. Perdoceo Education earned $32.07 million, and sales totaled $169.13 million in Q3.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Perdoceo Education posted an ROCE of 0.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Perdoceo Education is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Perdoceo Education's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Perdoceo Education reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.39/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.34/share.