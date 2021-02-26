5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) - P/E: 8.52 Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) - P/E: 2.7 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 8.3 Ternium (NYSE:TX) - P/E: 8.04 Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 8.24

Most recently, Turquoise Hill Resources reported earnings per share at 0.64, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.04. Turquoise Hill Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Tronox Holdings's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.19, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.05. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.59%, which has decreased by 1.03% from 2.62% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Koppers Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.64 in Q3 and is now 0.75. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ternium saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.74 in Q3 to 2.11 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.67%, which has increased by 1.85% from 3.82% last quarter.

Celanese saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.95 in Q3 to 2.09 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.28%, which has increased by 0.15% from 2.13% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.