5 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2021

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares fell 1.4% to $52.00 in after-hours trading.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Dell shares gained 1.7% to $81.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Public Service Enterprise shares fell 0.2% to close at $55.90 in after-hours trading.

