5 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 5:12am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares fell 1.4% to $52.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Dell shares gained 1.7% to $81.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Public Service Enterprise shares fell 0.2% to close at $55.90 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter. However, the company issued weak profit forecast for the full-year 2022. Salesforce shares dropped 4.8% to $220.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Groupon shares jumped 13.1% to $41.80 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

