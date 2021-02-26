 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 4:52am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.88 per share on revenue of $106.90 million.

• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $99.50 million.

• Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $604.33 million.

• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $395.50 million.

• Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $27.12 million.

• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $113.94 million.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $28.23 million.

• US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $189.73 million.

• E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $570.48 million.

• Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $705.01 million.

• Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.46 per share on revenue of $79.77 million.

• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $121.60 million.

• PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $422.99 million.

• Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $273.74 million.

• Vistra (NYSE:VST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $232.60 million.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $507.02 million.

• Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $413.89 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $272.82 million.

• Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $82.70 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.

• Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $291.47 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

