Recap: Cushman & Wakefield Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 44.87% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $1,647,000,000 decreased by 13.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Guidance

Cushman & Wakefield hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cushman & Wakefield hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1421154&tp_key=93a4cbc4ee

Technicals

52-week high: $19.45

52-week low: $6.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.02%

Company Overview

Cushman & Wakefield is the third largest commercial real estate services firm in the world with a global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales, as well as advisory services such valuation, project management, and facilities management.