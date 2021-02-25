Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Cushman & Wakefield Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 5:37pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 44.87% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $1,647,000,000 decreased by 13.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Guidance

Cushman & Wakefield hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cushman & Wakefield hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1421154&tp_key=93a4cbc4ee

Technicals

52-week high: $19.45

52-week low: $6.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.02%

Company Overview

Cushman & Wakefield is the third largest commercial real estate services firm in the world with a global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales, as well as advisory services such valuation, project management, and facilities management.

 

Related Articles (CWK)

Chief Diversity Officers Take On New Visibility, Challenges
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings