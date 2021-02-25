Recap: Cushman & Wakefield Q4 Earnings
Shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 44.87% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.35.
Revenue of $1,647,000,000 decreased by 13.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.
Guidance
Cushman & Wakefield hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Cushman & Wakefield hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 25, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1421154&tp_key=93a4cbc4ee
Technicals
52-week high: $19.45
52-week low: $6.84
Price action over last quarter: Up 30.02%
Company Overview
Cushman & Wakefield is the third largest commercial real estate services firm in the world with a global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales, as well as advisory services such valuation, project management, and facilities management.
