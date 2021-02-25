Recap: Sprouts Farmers Market Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 118.52% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $1,602,000,000 rose by 17.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,580,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.78 and $1.91.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/edv3wr7w

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.00

Company's 52-week low was at $13.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.89%

Company Description

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 23% of sales in fiscal 2019. Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for over one third of its 340 stores as of the end of fiscal 2019. All of the company's operations are in the United States, with its stores largely located in the southern half of the country. The firm sells slightly more than 20,000 products (of which more than 90% are natural or organic), with private-label products accounting for about 14% of sales in fiscal 2019. Perishable items accounted for 58% of fiscal 2019 sales.