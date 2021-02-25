TPI Composites: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 800.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.12.
Revenue of $465,571,000 higher by 10.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $449,690,000.
Outlook
TPI Composites hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,750,000,000 and $1,850,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 25, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rjxjwqx3
Price Action
52-week high: $81.36
52-week low: $9.19
Price action over last quarter: Up 32.59%
Company Profile
TPI Composites Inc is engaged in manufacturing composite wind blades. The company operates in wind energy and transportation industries where it manufactures structures for a bus, rail, theme parks, and trucks. Geographically the segments are divided into U.S, Asia, Mexico, and EMEA where Asia segment derives a majority of revenue.
