Clearwater Paper: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 291.89% over the past year to $1.45, which missed the estimate of $1.53.

Revenue of $452,800,000 rose by 3.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $449,330,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.clearwaterpaper.com%2F&eventid=2947473&sessionid=1&key=1AD4C18A9B77303EF583BAC6A02C0387®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $45.81

52-week low: $11.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.70%

Company Description

Clearwater Paper Corp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. The company has two reportable segments namely Consumer Products segment which manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products as well as AFH products. Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting of paperboard. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer Products segment. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.