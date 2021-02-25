Renewable Energy Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 49.15% over the past year to $0.60, which missed the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $547,928,000 declined by 4.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $542,680,000.

Guidance

Renewable Energy Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Renewable Energy Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.regi.com/news-events/ir-calendar

Price Action

52-week high: $117.00

Company's 52-week low was at $16.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.93%

Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group Inc is a producer and refiner of biofuels in the oil and gas industry. The company's operations include acquiring feedstock, operating biorefineries, and marketing and distributing renewable fuels. Its operating segments include Biomass-based Diesel, Services and Corporate and other. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the sale of biomass-based diesel. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Germany and Other Foreign countries of which the United States derived maximum revenue. At its biorefineries, natural fats, oils, and greases are converted into biofuels and renewable chemicals.