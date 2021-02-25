Alarm.com Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.65% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $165,576,000 higher by 17.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $146,040,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.61 and $1.72.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $660,500,000 and $671,500,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdz9scdj

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $108.67

Company's 52-week low was at $32.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.73%

Company Description

Alarm.com Holdings Inc provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, platform solution for the connected home. The platform allows home and business owners to secure their properties and automate and control an array of connected devices. SaaS and license fees from service providers, who resell these services and pay Alarm.com a monthly subscription, are the largest sources of revenue for the firm. The SaaS platform also caters to the service provider by offering enterprise-grade business-management solutions to expand and manage its customer base. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States and Canada.